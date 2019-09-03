Today, the newest Battlefield V patch, Update 4.4, goes live across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. This new update brings with it a whole host of improvements and tweaks. However, the main attractions include a few new additions. For instance, two maps are entering the mix for the game’s Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch modes: Lofoten Islands and Provence. In addition, two new weapons and a Max Rank increase are also being added to the experience.

It’s quite the hefty patch, too. On the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, players should expect to make room for a 16GB update file. The PC patch is a bit beefier, clocking in at 22GB.

The two maps will go live later in the week on September 5th, during Tides of War Week 11. This is according to a post on Battlefield V’s subreddit from a Battlefield Community Manager.

Here are the full patch notes:

What’s New?

Two New Maps – Lofoten Islands and Provence (Available on Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch)

2 New Weapons deploying across the next 2 weeks of Tides of War (Panzerbusche 39 and the Breda M1935 PG)

Max Career Rank increase to 500

What’s Changed?

Stability:

General stability improvements and crash fixes

Resolved a performance issue that could occur when breaking enemies armor on Firestorm and cause Stuttering

Maps and Modes:

Lofoten Islands – Available in Team Deathmatch and Squad Conquest

Provence – Available in Team Deathmatch and Squad Conquest

Marita – Fixed a window where players would get stuck when vaulting through it

Marita – Improvements to spawn points

Mercury – Now Available on Squad Conquest

Mercury – Fixed an issue that was changing the behavior of Smoke grenades on this map

Weapons:

We’ve performed a balanced pass across the damage of our Sniper Rifles, and the Recoil applied to our SMGs. Relative to the SMG’s specifically, we’ve switched out some of the Specialisations on Weapons which we believe would benefit from an alternative option. In these cases, you should find that your SMG’s may require a repec so double check your loadouts before deploying!

Balance Changes:

Improved hipfire accuracy while jumping for sidearms, SMGs, pistol carbines, bolt action carbines and assault rifles.

Improved hipfire accuracy while moving when using the Enhanced Grips specialization.

Increased vertical recoil of all MMGs by 150% on the first shot, decreasing to the current value starting from the fifth shot. We have further changes coming to MMGs in our next update.

Adjusted bullet penetration effectiveness of Bolt Action Sniper Rifles and Self Loading Rifles through materials

Adjusted AT Rifle Damage through materials

Increased melee damage of light melee weapons such as knives to 35 from 27

Lee-Enfield No.4 Mk I, Ross Rifle Mk III

Increased maximum damage to 65 from 60

Increased minimum damage to 60 from 55

Gewehr M95/30

Increased minimum damage to 66 from 60

Kar98k

Increased minimum damage to 66 from 60

Krag-Jorgensen

Increased maximum damage to 60 from 54

Increased minimum damage to 60 from 54

EMP

Reduced initial vertical recoil to 0.52 from 0.55

Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.6 from 0.73

Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.31 from 0.35

Reduced recoil pattern

MAB38

Reduced initial vertical recoil to 0.5 from 0.55

Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.59 from 0.73

Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.267 from 0.3 with the Ported Barrel specialization

Reduced recoil pattern

Fixed horizontal recoil in hipfire being slightly too high

MP28

Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.68 from 0.7

Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.66 from 0.75 and to 0.55 from 0.6 with the Ported Barrel specialization

Reduced recoil pattern

MP34

Replaced the Recoil Buffer specialization with Enhanced Grips

Increased initial vertical recoil to 0.5 from 0.48

Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.5 from 0.63

Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.32 from 0.4 and to 0.17 from 0.2 with the Ported Barrel specialization

Reduced recoil pattern slightly

MP40

Increased initial vertical recoil to 0.48 from 0.42

Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.57 from 0.63

M1928A1

Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.77 from 0.9

Replaced the Ported Barrel specialization with Custom Stock

Reduced recoil pattern slightly

Suomi

Reduced vertical recoil to 0.72 from 0.76

Reduced horizontal recoil to 0.8 from 0.93

Replaced the Ported Barrel specialization with Custom Stock

Reduced recoil pattern slightly

ZK383

Reduced initial vertical recoil to 0.4 from 0.42

Reduced maximum vertical recoil to 0.46 from 0.5

Reduced recoil pattern when using the Light Bolt specialization

General Weapon and Gadget Changes:

Players can now throw back their own grenades

Tweaked and improved the visual effects for hand grenade explosions

AP Mine no longer unspawn after death

AP mines can no longer be placed on barb wire

Increased the volume the “Ping” sound effect on AP mines, to give players a better chance at taking cover once they have been triggered.

AT Mines are now behaving correctly and applying damage consistent with prior updates

Adjusted the deploy time of the AT Pistol to better match the animation.

The PIAT and Panzerfaust now properly show its reload animation after many consecutive reloads

Corrected the Kukri range for Combat Medics

Corrected the MAB 38 Mastery VI completion requirements

Fixed an issue with the S2-200 Mastery IV and Proficiency VI assignments. These will now track kills beyond 50 meters correctly

Fixed an issue entering Aim Down Sights when resupplying and using an Ammo or Medical Pouch

Fixed an issue that allowed high latency players to place another AP Mine very close to another AP mine they recently placed.

Fixed an issue where AT Grenade Pistol did not deal enough damage to buildings

Fixed an issue where AT Rifle APCR rounds would destroy entire building parts when only intended to deal extra damage against vehicles.

Fixed the scope glint on the Boys AT Rifle with the medium range scope

Fixed an issue that would cause projectiles that are not set to have ricochet properties to ricochet anyway at certain angles, which could cause less than intended damage.

Fixed an issue where the ammo counter of the FlareGun was not visible.

Fixed an issue where the crosshair would be locking the enemy’s head when performing a melee quick attack for a duration longer than the melee attack itself.

Fixed an issue that could cause the M30 Drilling to not have a visible barrel, if the weapon was picked up from the ground

Fixed a rare bug that would make it not possible for a player to use reinforcements if they had been killed, and then revived while having a reinforcement selected from the reinforcement wheel

Fixed the “Blued” muzzle not having the correct color on the EMP

Fixed an issue that would cause some gold weapon pieces to not look like gold in-game

Soldier:

The Parachute can now be opened a bit earlier when falling, this allows the players at full health to use the parachute for most lethal falls

Players can now glide slightly more with the parachute, direction and aiming slightly affects parachute direction and descent speed in regular Multiplayer (Firestorm Parachuting will not be affected by this change)

Increased the height at which lethal fall damage will occur when free falling and parachuting.

Changed and improved the uniforms worn by Pilots and Tankers

Improved the audibility of nearby soldier spawns making it easier to identify when a new player has deployed on the Battlefield

Improved the ragdoll behavior for soldiers that get killed while entering a vehicle

Improved how Ilse holds weapons on the Company Screen to reduce clipping.

Fixed an issue where soldier hitboxes could be desynced when entering a revive

Fixed an issue where soldier hitboxes could be desynced when vaulting

Fixed a “pop” that would occur in the animation when players would vault climb up on objects

Fixed an issue where players could die when colliding with a health or ammo crate due to high velocity

Fixed an issue where players could die when colliding with another player while initiating a revive or a vault

Fixed an issue where melee takedowns would not be allowed when the victim is either slightly too low or slightly too high

Fixed a rare bug that could occur in Firestorm when soldiers would prone and spam the melee button, which could result in the melee animation getting stuck.

Fixed an issue where the crosshair would be locking the enemy’s head when performing a melee quick attack for a duration longer than the melee attack itself

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused for low quality Soldier Models to be present in the Airplane when deploying in Airborne mode on Grand Operations

Vehicles:

The Sturmtigers Flare Launcher and Smoke Launchers can now be re-supplied

The Sturmtigers projectile trails no longer incorrectly linger on the map

The Crocodile tank now aims at the same speed in all directions

The Universal Carrier front gunner no longer has clipping issues when using it’s zoom

The Universal Carrier now correctly shows the 4th position on the seat diagram

Fixed a minor issue with the Universal Carriers Front seat gun which would be incorrectly turned if a player switches seats

Fixed the spotting Scope specialization on the T38

Fixed a bug that would in some cases cause top gunners to not take any damage from Infantry

Fixed a bug that could cause the Valentine Archer’s sights to become graphically corrupt

PlayStation 4-Specific Improvements

Fixed an issue that was causing issues for some players on the following trophies:

Jack of all Trades

Globetrotter

Death from Above

Elite Trophy

PC Specific Improvements

Improved the Commo Rose input while using a mouse which should make it easier to use

Xbox One-Specific Improvements

Fixed an issue that was causing issues for some players on the following achievements:

Jack of all Trades

Globetrotter

Death from Above

Elite Trophy

This new patch comes on the heels of DICE announcing it no longer plans to unleash the long-awaited 5v5 competitive mode. Will the above new content and improvements make up for it? Only time will tell.

[Source: Reddit]