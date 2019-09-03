After launching the preload for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s beta, Ubisoft unveiled plans for the title’s post-launch content. This DLC will release under a Year 1 of content umbrella, including three episodes of new releases. Year 1 will begin rolling out with Operation Greenstone on an unspecified date. Four months later, Episode 2 will go live. Within another four months, players should expect to dive into Episode 3. These three episodic releases will see tons of new content hit Breakpoint, such as new adventures, end-game content, PvP updates, and much more.

An overview of everything Ubisoft has planned for the title’s Year 1 content features in the outline below:

New Adventures : New story-driven content that expands the main story of the game will be available with each episode.

: New story-driven content that expands the main story of the game will be available with each episode. New End-Game Content : Every Episode will bring new End-Game content. Episode 1 brings the Project Titan Raid. Players will explore an active volcano on a new island in the Auroa archipelago where they need to use all the skills learned on Auroa in intense four-play co-op challenges. The Raid is replayable and adaptable for all play styles.

: Every Episode will bring new End-Game content. Episode 1 brings the Project Titan Raid. Players will explore an active volcano on a new island in the Auroa archipelago where they need to use all the skills learned on Auroa in intense four-play co-op challenges. The Raid is replayable and adaptable for all play styles. New Faction Missions : Factions in the game will evolve over time and every month, new narrative Story Faction Missions will be released, brining context as well as character development. New Faction mIssions will be available daily and will provide objectives to support the factions and their narrative arcs.

: Factions in the game will evolve over time and every month, new narrative Story Faction Missions will be released, brining context as well as character development. New Faction mIssions will be available daily and will provide objectives to support the factions and their narrative arcs. New Classes : Three new classes will be introduced in Year 1, starting with the Engineer which brings an expertise in hacking.

: Three new classes will be introduced in Year 1, starting with the Engineer which brings an expertise in hacking. Live Events : These events will feature VIPs that will help Nomad tackle new, terrible threats. A new Event will be available with each Year 1 Episode and lasts one month.

: These events will feature VIPs that will help Nomad tackle new, terrible threats. A new Event will be available with each Year 1 Episode and lasts one month. PvP Updates : In addition to the three new classes coming in Year 1, which will be fully playable in PvP, new maps and updates will keep Ghost War players on their toes.

: In addition to the three new classes coming in Year 1, which will be fully playable in PvP, new maps and updates will keep Ghost War players on their toes. Regular New Content: New content such as new missions, activities, and unlockables will be available with each new episode.

Not long ago, Ubisoft announced plans to bring back Ghost War, the PvP mode from Ghost Recon: Wildlands. Breakpoint’s Ghost War will feature a total of six maps, each of which are playable in the main campaign but redesigned according to Ghost War’s needs. Like the PvP from the last title, this mode is all about strategic thinking and a strong team effort. It should be interesting to see just how Ubisoft mixes things up throughout Year 1 updates.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will launch in just a few more weeks on October 4th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Ubisoft]