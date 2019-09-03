Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced that Ryu Hayabusa will join the Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate fray. You may remember him from other popular Koei Tecmo franchises, such as Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. In the company’s announcement, it called Ryu Hayabusa “undoubtedly a true Koei Tecmo icon.”

Ryu Hayabusa will join Joan of Arc, the goddess Gaia, and over 170 other playable characters in this insane 1 vs. 1,000 action title. Other characters come from the Dynasty Warriors series, Samurai Warriors, as well as gods from ancient mythologies. In this title, the characters will fight against seemingly endless waves of enemies as they learn why Zeus formed the anti-Odin coalition as well as Loki’s grand master plan.

Check out Ryu Hayabusa’s contribution in this over-the-top action gameplay in the reveal trailer below.

The game contains various main storylines as well as side stories to keep players occupied as they learn all about this new world the Warriors Orochi were called to. Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate will even have a brand new ending for players to uncover.

Koei Tecmo also hinted that in the upcoming months, they will announced even more new info for the game, including new game modes and more “Koei Tecmo All-Star” characters. Just in case it wasn’t insane enough with the number of playable characters and waves of enemies, they plan to take it beyond over the top.

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate will be available as both a standalone title and an expansion for those who already own Warriors Orochi 4. The original title release in October of 2018. Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate will release for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in December 2019 and for PC in February 2020 in Japan. North America and Europe will have to wait until February 2020 for the game to release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]