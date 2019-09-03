PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September , 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

September’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Blindfold A Vérité VR Experience ($1.99)

PS4 Games

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise ($14.99)

Asdivine Menace ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Catherine: Full Body ($59.99)

Catherine: Full Body Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan ($29.99)

Fifty Words by POWGI ($7.99)

FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered ($19.99)

Headspun ($12.99/PS+ $11.69)

Himno ($3.99)

Hookbots ($19.99)

Human: Fall Flat + Steam Level ($14.99/PS+ $7.49)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition ($39.99)

Newt One ($9.99)

Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s ($12.99)

Post War Dreams ($12.99)

The Perplexing Orb ($5.99)

Project Nimbus: Code Mirai ($7.99)

Project Nimbus: Complete Edition ($19.99)

Risk of Rain 2 ($29.99)

Root Letter: Last Answer ($29.99)

Torchlight II ($19.99)

Vambrace: Cold Soul ($24.99)

PS Vita Games

