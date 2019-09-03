Capcom is giving fans more reasons to get excited even after the release of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne with new free content updates. Rajang, who first appeared in Monster Hunter 2, will be joining the hunting roster in the expansion’s first free update in October 2019. Rajang is a bit different when compared to a lot of the other monsters found in Monster Hunter World, because it stands as opposed to crawling on all fours, making it a ridiculously intimidating foe to take on.

The new trailer shows Rajang in full detail. Longtime fans already know that the monster is fast and strong, since it’s really just a big gorilla with horns. Rajang can also shoot electricity from its mouth so players will have to plan accordingly and equip armor that’ll shield them from some electric damage.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will add Master Rank hunts into the game, meaning all of the available monsters will be more akin to G-Rank hunts from previous games. With that in mind, Rajang definitely won’t be a pushover. Many of the in-game armor and weapons are getting new designs with Master Rank stats, which may help you stand up to these foes. Players can also revisit some of their favorite monsters in the game to acquire their new shiny equipment.

On top of the new Master Rank hunts, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is also adding a new snow map called Hoarfrost Reach, as well as plenty of new and returning monsters. Hoarfrost Reach will have new obstacles that players will have to adapt to when hunting. Heavy snow means hunters will move slower, and the colder environment makes stamina drain faster.

Here’s a peek at Rajang.