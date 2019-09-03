Hope you all got everything you wanted out of the PlayStation 3 multiplayer modes for Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, and The Last of Us. As of today, these PS3 multiplayer servers are no more.

As Sony slowly winds down its PlayStation 3 support, it has shut down the multiplayer servers for these Naughty Dog titles. Sony warned players that they would do so back in June, and today, September 3, 2019 was the big day. Sony did drop some warning yesterday, during the Labor Day holiday, that they would shut them down today. So at least these multiplayer fans had the whole long weekend (for the US, anyway) to squeeze out the last drop of Naughty Dog multiplayer fun from their PS3 games.

While this is sad for PlayStation 3 owners, PlayStation 4 owners should note that this does not affect the PS4 versions of the games. The Last of Us Remastered still has its multiplayer up and running. As for the remastered versions of Uncharted 2 and Uncharted 3 (as contained within the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection), they did not include the original games’ multiplayer. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End multiplayer, however, is still alive and well.

Of course, none of this affects the single-player narrative modes of those games. You can replay Nathan Drake’s or Joel and Ellie’s adventures on PS3 to your heart’s content (or upgrade to the fantastically remastered PS4 versions of each game to experience them).

As we gear up for the next generation of consoles, we will surely see more PlayStation 3 multiplayer servers go offline for good.

