For about a year or so, CD Projekt RED has confirmed its intentions to develop multiplayer content for Cyberpunk 2077. However, for the longest time, the multiplayer component remained in the Research and Development phase with nothing to suggest it would actually see the light of day. Well, now that’s changed. CD Projekt has confirmed Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer is in full development and will release after the game’s April 2020 launch. In addition, the studio announced plans to develop free DLC and single-player content, all of which are also a part of the game’s post-launch plans.

With the multiplayer aspect officially in the works, CD Projekt is looking to bring on new team members. As such, in announcing that the R&D phase is over, the studio revealed there are now open positions for multiplayer development. See all of the above reflected in the tweet below from CD Projekt’s Twitter account:

2/2 The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April, then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single player content, and — once we’re done — invite you for some multiplayer action. — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 4, 2019

The free DLC and single-player content coming post-launch is also notable. If The Witcher 3 is anything to go on, the free content will likely consist of any number of things, including cosmetics, weapon sets, and side missions. As for the post-launch solo DLC, there’s no word on whether this could include massive story expansions akin to The Witcher 3’s Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020.

[Source: CD Projekt RED on Twitter]