The usual suspects of Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Harley have received more than their fair share of Injustice collectibles. Now, it’s Bane’s turn for a chance at the spotlight. Hong Kong-based Storm Collectibles aims to do just that and has unveiled its 1/12 scale Bane figurine. Preorders for the figure, which will cost $95, are currently live on the company’s official website. It’s set to launch in the final quarter of 2019.

Storm Collectibles’ Bane will depict the Batman villain as he appears in 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us. The figure will stand at just over nine inches in height and will come packaged with three pairs of interchangeable hands. There seems to be no aesthetic change in Bane’s interchangeable hands, as the primary difference appears to be the degree to which his fists are clenched. You can see this in the image gallery below, featuring multiple pictures of the Storm figure.

A bulk of the news concerning NetherRealm’s acclaimed Injustice franchise has been relegated to merchandise-related announcements. This is likely to remain the case for a while, considering the studio just launched Mortal Kombat 11 earlier in 2019. Of course, no one can be too certain the developer’s next project will even involve the DC fighting series. Though the last few years do suggest a third Injustice entry could very well launch within the next two years or so.

Fans in the market for other Injustice collectibles should keep an eye out for the Hiya Toys Enhanced Batman figure. Inspired by the vigilante’s Injustice 2 design, the figure will launch on an unspecified date in February 2020 for $19.99. Another Injustice 2 figure from Hiya Toys includes Harley redesigned in Joker’s look. The toy manufacturer also recently released figurines for Swamp Thing and Red Hood. Wonder Woman and Supergirl pieces from Hiya Toys are slated to release sometime this month.

[Source: Storm Collectibles via The Toyark]