After months of hints in financial reports and leaks courtesy of trademarking, Electronic Arts launched a countdown timer for Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. The clock recently struck one, and the game’s official reveal has gone live. This new chapter in the Plants vs. Zombies franchise will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

But, wait, there’s more. If fans want to join the fun early, they can do so starting today, thanks to the digital-only Founder’s Edition. With this version of the title, fans can pay $29.99 for an early access iteration of the game. Interested players better act fast, as the Founder’s Edition for Battle for Neighborville will only be available until September 30th. A full launch is currently scheduled for next month on October 18th.

See how Plants vs. Zombies has once again evolved in the following announcement trailer:

Those who purchase the Founder’s Edition have plenty to look forward to. For one, the $29.99 purchases means no extra fees when the standard edition launches on October 18th for $39.99. Additionally, all player progress earned for the Founder’s Edition will transition to the full release. Throughout the six-week early access period, purchasers of this edition will gain access to new free-roam regions, multiplayer modes, and much more.

Three free-roam regions are available out of the gate, including Neighborville Town Center. A total of 20 customizable player classes are open for players to explore, fan favorites such as Peashooter and Chomper included. New characters have been added to the mix, though. Night Cap will allow for stealth approaches, while the Snapdragon, in addition to being somewhat adorable, brings flame-blowing fun to the experience.

With a total of six online multiplayer modes, 10 maps, and the Giddy Park social region, it seems there’s plenty of fun to be had in the all-new Plants vs. Zombies.

[Source: Electronic Arts via Gematsu]