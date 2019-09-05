The open-world survival title DayZ just released on the PlayStation 4 this past May. Now, developer Bohemia Interactive has another console launch on the docket. With the help of publisher Sold Out, DayZ will receive a physical release for the PS4 and Xbox One on October 15th. It will cost $39.99.

For a look at the physical edition’s box art, check it out in the image below:

Since its 2013 launch on PC, DayZ has provided players the ultimate online survival experience. There’s only one goal, a single objective for every player to follow: Survive. Upon failing this objective, the player loses everything, including items, gear, character progression, and more. It’s all part of the permadeath experience that reinforces strategic thought and carefulness.

On an enormous map that spans about 140 miles, 60 players exist together on one server. Again, the only objective is to stay alive. Players can either attempt to do this alone or with friends. And the surviving is no easy task, either. There are all kinds of threats that put everyone on the map at risk of losing their lives at a moment’s notice. Of course, the infected represent the most notable of such threats. However, there are a host of others, including deadly animals, the effects of weather, failure to recover from a serious injury, and much more.

Though DayZ has been in the wild for years, Bohemia Interactive continues to regularly release content updates. This kind of support has continued throughout 2019, though it experiences its own struggles every so often. Recently, the zombie survival title was hit with a ban in Australia due to the way in which drugs are presented. Yet, it didn’t take long for the issue to be resolved. Upon Bohemia Interactive’s excising the use of drugs in DayZ, the Australian ratings board overturned the ban.

