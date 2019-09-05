Nintendo’s recent Direct had many fans at the edge of their seats. However, no one could’ve been prepared for the announcement of Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise. Throughout the Nintendo Direct, all signs seemed to point to the sequel being a Switch exclusive. There may be more to the story, though. Apparently, Director Swery’s new Twin Peaks-like adventure will only be a Switch exclusive at launch.

This news comes courtesy of Push Square, which reached out to publisher Rising Star Games about the possibility of Deadly Premonition 2 on the PS4. The response the publication received from the Rising Star Games Co-founder, Brjánn Sigurgeirsson, noted the sequel is a “Switch exclusive at launch.” In addition, the company is “not discussing other platforms at this stage.”

Sigurgeirsson did not divulge anything else in his brief response. Yet, his statement on the matter seems to suggest the Deadly Premonition follow-up could eventually land on PlayStation hardware. It indicates nothing about the Switch port of the original Deadly Premonition, though. Might the series’ first entry hit the PlayStation 4? We’ll have to wait and see.

Deadly Premonition originally launched early in 2010 for the PlayStation 3, PC, and Xbox 360. It follows what seems to be a simple murder mystery. Yet, the game’s execution seems far from simple. Players take on the role of FBI Agent Francis York Morgan, who arrives in a rural town near a mountainous region to investigate a series of murders. In doing so, Agent York stumbles across a bevy of other mysteries, all connected in some strange way. Supernatural weirdness, clunky controls, and that unforgettable whistling theme made Deadly Premonition an experience like no other.

At the time, critics and fans fell into the line of thinking that its overt badness actually made it good. Might the same be true the sequel? Fans will have to decide for themselves.

[Source: Push Square]