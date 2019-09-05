A few weeks after the release of Beyond, No Man’s Sky’s latest expansion, developer Hello Games is still updating the game to ensure it runs as smoothly as possible. And now, a new patch is live on PS4 in the form of update 2.11, giving players a better overall experience. Many issues being addressed are in regards to the game’s base-building mode, as well as crash fixes.

For example, many objects previously had snapping issues during base construction that are now being addressed. Along with that, some players reported crashes while trying to delete legacy base parts, as well as crashes impacting large bases. All of those issues have been fixed.

Considering No Man’s Sky saw over 2 million players since the launch of the Beyond expansion, it makes sense that Hello Games would want to continue to support the game and make sure players are happy. With Beyond’s long-awaited VR integration, players are now able to explore the galaxy in an even more immersive way.

Those still looking to get a copy of No Man’s Sky along with all of its expansions can look forward to a physical package which will release on September 10, 2019. This will feature a copy of the game and all of its content.

The full list of patch notes for update 2.11 can be found below:

Bug fixes

Increased the speed at which text in alien interactions prints out after clicking to move the interaction on.

Cut down the amount of text in Cartographer interactions.

Allowed players to exchanged multiple pieces of navigation data at a time at the Cartographer.

Fixed an issue that caused sulpherine to be extracted at a significantly lower rate than other gases.

Fixed an issue that caused mineral extractors to fail to work when placed on rare mineral hotspots such as gold.

Fixed an issue that caused all technologies installed on the freighter to be filled with incorrect products.

Fixed a number of issues in driver warning boxes that could occur when all available drivers were out of date.

Fixed a rare memory corruption issue.

Fixed an issue where the Mod Warning and Low Disk Space Warning could cause a softlock in VR.

This patch also brings all previous fixes to consoles:

Fixed a number of issues where technology was not being correctly detected in exosuits and starships after being moved around or between inventories. This includes being unable to recharge hazard protection.

Fixed an issue that was causing starships to vanish when landing on space stations in systems with a high number of ambient freighters.

Fixed a number of input issues that were causing the free scaling and rotating of base parts to be unavailable.

Fixed an issue that was causing players in non-Euclid galaxies to lose or fail to add teleport destinations.

Fixed a number of issues with the refiner UI, including the increase and decrease amount buttons not working.

Fixed an issue that could prevent Portal Glyphs being learned from Traveller interactions.

Fixed an issue that caused a long delay when handing in missions at the Mission Board.

Added a number of missing base parts to the Construction Research Unit on the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a number of snapping issues with Landing Pads.

Fixed a number of snapping/placement issues with Medium Refiners.

Fixed a number of base part snapping issues that occurred only in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that was causing the planetary north and south pole compass markers to be invisible.

Improved the messaging when completing a mission at the Nexus, to make it more clear where you will be when you exit the Space Anomaly.

Made a number of cosmetic improvements to automated creature milking.

Fixed an issue that caused freighter upgrades to cost far too many Salvaged Frigate Modules.

Made the HUD markers for players in your group consistent colours.

Fixed an issue that caused the teleporter on the Space Anomaly not to show screenshots of available bases.

Fixed a number of visuals issues with the Space Anomaly teleporter UI, including tidying the presentation of mission icons.

Fixed a number of issues around entering and exiting the Space Anomaly while on a Nexus mission.

Fixed an issue where the Base Overseer would not start automatically in creative mode after placing a terminal.

Fixed a number of cases of incorrect text when viewing faction rewards from the Mission Board.

Fixed an issue where depots in Gek systems had an incorrect number of hitpoints.

Added a specific HUD marker for biological horrors.

Removed an incorrect warning about transferring cargo that could occur when purchasing a frigate.

Increased the power of the Blaze Javelin.

Increased the power of the Infra-Knife Accelerator.

Removed debug information from photo mode screenshots.

Attempted to restore lost freighters to savegames that were affected by the freighter deletion bug.

Fixed a crash that could occur when deleting legacy base parts.

Improved VR-specific anti-aliasing.

Reduced graphics memory usage to improve stability.

Fixed an issue where transferring valuable treasures (such as ancient bones) to other players would result in an invalid product.

Fixed an issue where Shutter Doors had incorrect icons in the build menu.

Fixed an issue where Gek players would float when sitting on the ground.

Added a resource message when dismantling base parts.

Fixed an issue that could cause an infinite number of creature pellets to spawn in Creative Mode.

Fixed a memory leak related to starships and Exocraft.

When in VR, removed a number of settings that have no effect in VR.

Adjusted base part data to improve performance in large bases.

Made player-buildable sofas sittable.

Fixed an issue that caused dismissing notification boxes to also perform in-game actions like firing grenades.

Fixed a number of issues that prevented hydroponic trays from working with base power.

Fixed an issue where pressure switches were not available in Creative Mode.

Fixed Health, Power and Shield stations not receiving power aboard freighters.

Fixed an issue that caused Batteries and Solar Panels not to attach correctly to building roofs.

Fixed an issue that caused animals not to drop mordite when killed.

Fixed an issue that prevent mordite being placed in the Nutrient Processor.

Improved handling of the camera in tight spaces.

Fixed a number of very specific mission and dialog flow problems in multiplayer.

Adjusted the VR UI for the Fleet Terminal.

Updated the icon for the Noise Box.

Tweaked the UI for the Agricultural Robot.

Fixed an issue causing text clipping in notification boxes.

Fixed an issue that prevented rewards from being seen when handing in Mission Board missions, and instead held the game on a screen with no UI.

Adjusted the speed of the scrolling text to make it more readable.

Fixed an issue that caused tips about the Crystal Fragments to appear for players who had no Crystal Fragments.

Fixed a number of LODding issues on specific plants.

Fixed a number of collision issues on the Space Anomaly.

Fixed an issue that could cause exotic ships to hide their wings when retracting landing gear.

Fixed an issue that caused ship cameras to intersect with the freighter hanger.

Fixed an issue that caused trade terminals on freighters to intersect the floor (fix will apply to new terminals, old terminals will need to be repositioned manually).

Fixed a number of graphical issues aboard the freighter.

Made a series of small geometry optimisations to the interior of the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a softlock in a specific interaction in planetary factories.

Fixed a crash that affected large bases.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game is shutting down.

Fixed a crash in Sentinel Quad navigation.

Fixed an issue that could cause black squares to appear when damage numbers were turned off.

Fixed a crash that could occur if an NPC tried to walk to an invalid location.

Fixed a rare crash in memory allocation.

Internal improvements to crash reporting.

[Source: Hello Games]