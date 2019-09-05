Tokyo Game Show 2019 will kick off next week, and Sony has finally announced what it has in store for the event. With the publisher’s lineup of games now live, fans can see exactly which games will receive trailers and which ones will be playable for attendees.
As previously teased by Kojima himself, Death Stranding will take TGS by storm with a new trailer. MediEvil will appear at the show, too. Sony plans to show off a trailer for the remake and host a playable demo for attendees to trek through Gallowmere. Sucker Punch’s highly-anticipated Ghost of Tsushima is also on the schedule for a trailer. However, according to Communications Manager Andrew Goldfarb, the Ghost of Tsushima footage will likely be old, as Sucker Punch has “no plans for TGS” this year.
Check out the full list of games for Sony’s TGS 2019 lineup below, courtesy of Gematsu:
PlayStation 4 Games:
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (Atlus) – Trailer
- AI: The Somnium Files (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
- Biped (Next Studios) – Trailer
- Borderlands 3 (Take-Two Interactive Japan) – Playable, Trailer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Code Vein (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Contra: Rogue Corps (Konami) – Trailer
- Control (Marvelous) – Trailer
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Death Stranding (SIE) – Trailer
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep (SIE) – Trailer
- Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition (Spike Chunsoft) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- Dreams (SIE) – Trailer
- eFootball PES 2020 (Konami) – Playable, Trailer
- FIFA 20 (EA) – Playable, Trailer
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Fortnite (Epic Games) – Playable, Trailer
- Genshin Impact (Mihoyo) – Playable, Trailer
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Ghost of Tsushima (SIE) – Trailer
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Cygames) – Playable, Trailer
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. (Iggymob) – Trailer
- Inazuma Eleven Ares (Level-5) – Trailer
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Mages) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
- Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) – Trailer
- MediEvil (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection (Capcom) – Trailer
- Monkey King: Hero is Back (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom) – Trailer
- Need for Speed: Heat (EA) – Trailer
- New Guilty Gear (Arc System Works) – Trailer
- Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo) – Playable, Trailer
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco) – Playable, Trailer
- One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) – Playable, Trailer
- Project Resistance (Capcom) – Playable, Trailer
- Project Sakura Wars (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
- ReadySet Heroes (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (Koei Tecmo) – Trailer
- Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) (also on PS Vita) – Trailer
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Shenmue III (Koch Media / Deep Silver) – Trailer
- Star Ocean: First Departure R (Square Enix) – Trailer
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orrder (EA) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco) – Trailer
- Trials of Mana (Square Enix) – Playable, Trailer
- Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) – Trailer
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega) – Playable, Trailer
Sony has a few PlayStation VR titles in its lineup as well, such as Concrete Genie’s VR modes and Marvel’s Iron Man. See the full list down below:
- Concrete Genie (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Deemo Reborn (Unties) – Playable, Trailer
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (SIE) – Playable, Trailer
- Hatsune Miku VR (Degica Games) – Playable, Trailer
- Sairento VR (Initiative Media) – Trailer
- Stumper (Thirteenth Floor Corporation) – Trailer
- Throw Anything (Visual Light) – Playable, Trailer
The company’s TGS plans also include stage events at the PlayStation Booth, where live shows will be hosted. Specific streaming dates and times are not yet known, but folks at home will get to tune in during the live events. The games featured in this capacity include all of the following:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE)
- Death Stranding (SIE)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Gran Turismo Sport (SIE)
- Nioh 2 (Koei Tecmo)
- Project Resistance (Capcom)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)
This year’s Tokyo Game Show begins next week on September 12th and lasts through September 15th.
[Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment via Gematsu]