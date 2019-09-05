Knights of the Old Republic, Battlefront, and a plethora of other Star Wars titles have graced fans over the years. Then there’s the Star Wars Jedi Knight series. What began on the original PlayStation as Star Wars: Dark Forces turned into a fan-favorite series that, to this day, offers some of the best lightsaber combat in any game stemming from the franchise to date. Fans of the later titles in the series and the PC community that’s still prevalent today should be floored to hear that Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is getting a rerelease on PS4 on September 24, 2019.

While the game’s storyline technically isn’t canon anymore, according to Disney at least, it had you playing as a Jedi Knight named Kyle Katarn who fought baddies across the galaxy after the events of Return of the Jedi. While it’s not the most gripping Star Wars tale out there, what set both Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and its follow up game, Jedi Academy, apart was the tremendously satisfying lightsaber combat. Duels were high-risk and high reward, as a single blow could mean the end of you or your opponent. Even the game’s final boss could be taken down with ease by those who mastered the game’s three lightsaber styles. The PS4 version of the game will also include online multiplaye,r which is extra exciting considering the game has had relevant staying power since its original 2002 release.

Fans who have been clamoring for a new single-player Star Wars game that might’ve missed out on this series should definitely give it a shot. While the single-player campaign is definitely a product of its time, the combat alone places this game amongst some of the best in the franchise. Also, it’s worth mentioning that no prior knowledge of the previous games is needed to enjoy the storyline in Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. If you happen to be looking for something a bit more modern, you can still check out Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in November.

The game was re-revealed during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, and a PS4 release was soon confirmed afterward. Better yet, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will also be released sometime in 2020. Aspyr Games will be handling the ports, but rest assured the company is well versed in bringing various video game titles to multiple platforms. The team is also no stranger to the Star Wars franchise as they’re responsible for bringing Bioware’s beloved Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to iOS.

