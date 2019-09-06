Fine art dealership Cook and Becker is adding another gorgeous print to its Dark Souls collection. The latest piece is from a commission by Spanish artist Nekro and is a depiction of Dark Souls‘ Knight Artorias. It’s a limited edition art print that will only see a total of 200 pieces produced. Fans interested in purchasing a copy can begin doing so from Cook and Becker’s official website. Prices start at $125.

Titled Artorias of the Abyss, after the character’s nickname, the painting is 24 x 16 inches and will be printed on Metallic Photo Rag paper. Each of the 200 art prints will ship with a signed certificate of authenticity from Nekro and feature a hand-numbered marking.

When adjusting purchase preferences, buyers can choose whether they want the print framed or unframed. Keep in mind, the prices of these art prints can get pretty expensive when certain frames are chosen. Choosing an edition number is also an option. Those who may want a lower number should act fast. At the time of writing, the number 14 is as low as the options go.

See images of the art print in the picture gallery below, including what it will look like once framed:

Dark Souls Art Print for Knight Artorias Joins Cook and Becker Collection WATCH GALLERY

Cook and Becker is home to a host of other fine art prints inspired by popular video games. Around this time last year, the “next-gen” art dealer began selling prints for CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077. Before that, the company opened sales for art prints based on God of War’s concept art. The company also produces art prints for the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted’s four mainline titles, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and the Mass Effect franchise.

Dark Souls fans may be interested in checking out the art dealer’s other art prints for the series, as well.

[Source: Cook and Becker]