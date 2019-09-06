Legendary game director Hideo Kojima is not only passionate about making video games, but playing them as well. But have you ever wondered what his favorite contemporary game is? It’s an indie game that definitely deserves your attention. 2016’s Inside is Kojima’s favorite game of the past five years. Inside comes from Danish studio Playdead and released to critical acclaim, following its predecessor Limbo, which many also enjoyed.

This revelation about Kojima comes from a feature put together by Eurogamer in which 20 of the biggest names in the gaming industry talked about what games have defined the last 20 years of gaming.

In his part, Kojima said:

My all time best games are Super Mario Bros., Portopia Renzoku Satsujin Jiken (The Portopia Serial Murder Case), XEVIOUS and Outer World (Another World in Japan). The game I like most from the past five years is Inside.

Inside is a puzzle platformer with solid gameplay, but what really tends to hook people is its interesting story and bizarre ending. That’s often what you’ll hear people mention when discussing the game. “How about that ending?!” In fact, the unorthodox finale might not be for you, although many interesting theories surfaced online explaining what it could mean. This is one that you deserve to play for yourself. It can be completed in less than four hours, so it’s an easy one to take in.

We had high praises for Inside here at PSLS, praising its atmosphere and solid gameplay mechanics. It mirrors Limbo in many ways, but does have its own identity that sets it apart. It’s not surprising Hideo Kojima enjoys Inside so much, as it’s one of the most beloved indie games in recent years. It tells an engaging, yet somber story that never overstays its welcome.

Developer Playdead has been quiet since Inside’s release three years ago as the team works on its next project. We have seen mysterious teasers, and we know that the game will be more open than the relative linearity of Limbo and Inside. It took the studio six years to release Inside after Limbo, so it might be a while before we get an update (though they first started teasing it back in 2017). All we really know about it is that it’s a “fairly lonely sci-fi game somewhere in the universe,” according to the studio’s game designer Arnt Jensen.

What do you think of Kojima’s favorite game of the past five years? Does it surprise you? Let us know!

[Source: Eurogamer]