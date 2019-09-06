Starting today, UK PlayStation 4 players can visit retailers and pick up copies of several celebrated PlayStation 4 exclusives with brand-new sleeves. This repackaging is a part of the Only On PlayStation collection, which, for now, includes 10 PS4 exclusive titles like Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The 10 titles benefiting from this repackaging initiative include the following hits (Prices listed are those according to each title’s cost at GAME in the UK):

Bloodborne (£14.99)

God of War (£24.99)

Horizon Zero Dawn (£15.99)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (£24.99)

Ratchet and Clank (£14.99)

Shadow of the Colossus (£24.99)

The Last Guardian (£24.99)

The Last of Us Remastered (£14.99)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (£14.99)

WipEout Omega Collection (£24.99))

Each of the games will feature a new sleeve inspired by minimalist art. As seen in the video below, every sleeve features a base color with the respective game’s star characters or main themes reflected in shadowy imagery.

The back of each sleeve follows a similar pattern, featuring a mere symbol representing a game in the center of the box. This was shown off in a Twitter post from the PlayStation UK official account:

The Last of Us Remastered (2014) pic.twitter.com/G30w2lxL4j — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 6, 2019

There are no details on whether this kind of repackaging will make it to other territories around the world. As such, these seems to be a UK exclusive for the time being. Other questions that remain unanswered is for how long this new initiative will last and whether it will be extended to other PlayStation 4 exclusives. Considering how well Days Gone has performed on the market in the UK, becoming 2019’s second best-selling title in the region as of August, there could be demand for it getting the artistic new sleeve treatment, too.

The Only On PlayStation repackaging with new sleeves begins today.

[Source via Push Square]