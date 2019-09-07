Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima has said that the game’s difficulty setting can be changed any time during the course of the campaign. However, the new difficulty will kick into effect at a save point.

Kojima recently found himself explaining Death Stranding‘s “Very Easy Mode” following a tweet in Japanese that got lost in translation.

“Normally, there’s only Easy Mode, but we added Very Easy Mode for movie fans since we have real actors like Norman, Mads, Lea starred in,” he explained. “Even Yano-san who never completed the 1st stage of PAC-MAN, was able to complete the game on Very Easy Mode.” Kojima’s personal assistant Ayako Terashima separately mentioned that the easiest mode is for those who don’t play video games and are movie buffs, and Normal to Hard Core difficulties are for experienced players.

In other words, Kojima really wants anyone and everyone to be able to pick up his game and play.

In other Death Stranding news, Kojima has said that the game’s Japanese version will feature both English and Japanese voice-overs. The Japanese version will also include subtitles in both languages to accommodate foreigners living in Japan. Kojima didn’t mention whether Death Stranding‘s Western version will include Japanese voice-overs or not.

Death Stranding will release on the PlayStation 4 on November 8th. Expect more information during the Tokyo Game Show, which will kick off on Thursday, September 12th.

[Source: Hideo Kojima (1)(2)]

