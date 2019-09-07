Death Stranding creator and Kojima Productions boss, Hideo Kojima, has said that he doesn’t quite understand the upcoming game himself and that his goal is to create a genre that doesn’t currently exist.

“Death Stranding…even now, I don’t understand the game,” Kojima told Financial Times (via VG247). “Its world view, gameplay, they are all new. My mission is to create a genre that does not currently exist, and which takes everyone by surprise. There is, naturally, a risk in that.”

While we’ve been seeing more and more of Death Stranding lately, it’s safe to say that the game’s trailers often straddle the line between being intriguing and downright bizarre. However, we can’t help but continue to look forward to the game, and figure out what it’s all about.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kojima talked about the difference between the arts of the film industry and the video games industry. He added:

There are stories being told [in cinema] that my generation may find surprising but which the gamer generation doesn’t find weird at all. “If you take something that looks like a banana and give it the title ‘apple’, that works as art. But it doesn’t apply to games. We are making things that are interactive. A banana has to be edible after you peel the skin. Cars have to be drivable. For games to be interactive and to deliver the enjoyment, there has to be a reality where there are lots of people backstage making it all happen. That is us – a kind of art-driven service industry.

Death Stranding will release on November 8th for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Financial Times via VG247]

