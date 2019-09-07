The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan managed to beat Nintendo Switch exclusive Astral Chain and Remedy Entertainment’s Control to climb atop the combined physical and digital sales chart in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia last week.

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games plans to release a total of eight standalone horror games as part of The Dark Pictures Anthology, of which Man of Medan is the first entry. The game’s first position might come as a surprise to some, considering its lukewarm reception and critically-acclaimed competition.

Astral Chain and Control both did well in the charts overall. The PlatinumGames’ title entered the combined chart at no. 3, with Control right behind at no. 4. Bugbear Entertainment’s Wreckfest rounded up the top five following its console launch.

Compiling the sales data, Games Industry noted that the only new game which missed the top ten was Square Enix’s Collection of Mana, which settled for no. 11.

Elsewhere, Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V continues to dominate sales charts nearly six years following its initial release. In Europe, the title was August 2019’s most-downloaded game on the PlayStation 4. It was a relatively slow month in terms of new releases but that probably didn’t make much of a difference considering GTA V has always managed to stay in the charts regardless of competition.

Last week’s best-selling games (digital and physical sales combined) in EMEAA are as follows:

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan Grand Theft Auto V Astral Chain Control Wreckfest Super Mario Maker 2 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Marvel’s Spider-Man Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19

Any surprises for our readers in this list?

[Source: Games Industry]