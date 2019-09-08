Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that it’ll soon be updating Code Vein‘s demo to add the highly challenging Town of Sacrifice stage as well as a multiplayer mode.

Revenants, your trial by fire in the #CodeVein demo is far from over. Multiplayer mode and the challenging Town of Sacrifice stage will be added soon in an update! Keep your vampiric eyes peeled for more. pic.twitter.com/MQECNz1LvT — Code Vein (@CodeVeinGame) September 6, 2019

In a separate tweet, the game’s official Japanese account mentioned that the developer will also add the ability to transfer players’ characters from the demo to the full game.

For those who missed it, Code Vein‘s demo is available to download for free via the PlayStation Store (availability may vary by region). An overview is as follows:

In the face of certain death, we rise. In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Code Vein is set in the merciless world of Vein, offering a highly customizable Action RPG experience. In this demo, players will be able to dive into the Character Creator to create their own Revenant. You can experience an early section of the adventure, and explore the first part of ‘The Depths,’ a challenging dungeon that will test any Revenant’s skills.

We’ll update our readers when the aforementioned features are added to the demo.

Code Vein will release on September 27th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.