Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has said that the franchise’s development team wants to expand its audience but without compromising on its core vision.

Speaking to Destructoid at PAX West 2019, Tsujimoto said that although Monster Hunter‘s player base has expanded, especially due to the global success of Monster Hunter: World, there are “still so many people” who don’t know about the franchise. However, he believes it’s just a matter of figuring out how to attract new players while retaining the developers’ approach to the games.

Regardless of the success of Monster Hunter: World, we’ve always taken the approach of focusing on two things: action and communication. Regardless of what we work on in the future, I feel like that’s a foundation we’re probably not going to change. We also understand that we do have a bigger player base, and yet, there are still so many people who don’t know about the franchise. I think our approach to the games isn’t going to change, but it’s a matter of figuring out how to broaden our audience. For example, more events, different entertainment tie-ins such as a movie, kind of looking at it from a broader perspective.

When asked his views on the upcoming next-gen platforms and the possibility of cross-platform play, Tsujimoto said that the team is fully focused on Iceborne and that he’s against the idea of “shoehorning something in for the sake of it.”

“It’s all about taking a look at the concept of the game, your ideas, making sure that those fit in with the hardware or the environment or the business model you’re looking at, and making sure it’s coming together in a very natural [way],” he added. “It’s all about coming up with concepts first, and once we feel like that’s a sound idea, figuring out ‘where do we take this?'”

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is out now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Destructoid]

