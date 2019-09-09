Popular Dreamiverse creator DISARMED is at it again, this time with a stunning recreation of Remedy’s latest adventure, Control. The user has recreated a handful of sections from Control in Dreams using nothing but a Dualshock 4 controller and in-game tools. Although the recreation isn’t complete, it gives a good indication as to how it will turn out, and by the look of things, already looks stunningly accurate to the original. You can see for yourself in the video below.

According to DISARMED, much of what you see in Dreams is made up of visual trickery. DISARMED refers to it as the “game of illusions.” For example, in the first shot, you see a mirror, but Dreams doesn’t have a mirror feature or asset. Instead, the creator had to implement a copy and paste effect to get it to look right. That might get tricky when adding a controllable character, but for the purposes of a visual set piece, it looks spot-on.

Dreams is home to many recreations of famous games like a PlayStation demake of Cyberpunk 2077, a remake of Final Fantasy VII, Crash Bandicoot, and many more. A lot of the popular creations are based on already existing IP, which seems to be what the community gravitates towards, since it’s a great way to learn how to use the game’s tools.

The early access version of Dreams released in April of 2019 and has been trucking along ever since. It’s planned to release in full form sometime in 2019, but we haven’t gotten much more information about that from Media Molecule or Sony. Media Molecule did say that Dreams was performing well and even had over 100,000 players after a couple months of its early access release.

What do you make of the Control recreation in Dreams? Think it looks accurate to the original? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]