Several weeks ago, preorders went live for McFarlane Toys’ Mortal Kombat line, which currently includes figures for Scorpion and Sub-Zero. At the time, only images of the latter were featured online. Now photographs of the Scorpion figurine have been added to the Amazon listing, in addition to updated release dates for both pieces. Originally set to arrive late in September, McFarlane Toys’ Sub-Zero collectible will now begin shipping on October 18, 2019. The Amazon listing for Scorpion’s figure has its launch date penned down for October 25th.

Both collectibles depict their respective combatants in their default Mortal Kombat 11 garb. The Scorpion figure, similar to Sub-Zero’s, stands approximately seven inches tall, and includes a total of 22 moving parts. A base will be packaged with the figurine, along with the character’s two ninja swords and kunai spear. It seems the Scorpion piece will differ from Sub-Zero’s in that the former’s mask will be interchangeable with whatever Scorpion collectibles McFarlane releases in the future.

For a closer look at McFarlane Toys’ Scorpion, check out the image gallery below:

Here's a Much Better Look at the McFarlane Toys Scorpion Figurine WATCH GALLERY

While product details for the Scorpion figure suggest McFarlane Toys has other plans for its Mortal Kombat line, the company remains mum about them. However, during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, founder Todd McFarlane did tease what he’d like to do with the MK license next. If McFarlane can convince Warner Bros., fans may one day be able to purchase fatality figures.

Of late, Mortal Kombat has been the center of attention in another medium, as well. Casting for the rebooted film adaptation picked up steam in recent weeks. The latest bit of news on this front concerns the casting of Scorpion and Shang Tsung, who will be played by Westworld’s Hiroyuki Sanada and Marco Polo’s Chin Tan, respectively. Production is set to begin later this year, with the film slated to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

[Source: Amazon]