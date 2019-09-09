In late August 2019, Capcom teased Project Resistance’s official unveiling. Well, the unveiling has come, introducing a new phase in the Resident Evil series. Project Resistance will bring a team-based experience (wildly different from RE5‘s two-player offerings), as evidenced by the title’s teaser trailer. According to a brief note near the teaser trailer’s end, more details are scheduled to emerge during Tokyo Game Show later this week.

See the teaser for Project Resistance in the following video:

As expected, this isn’t another mainline entry in the long-running series, nor is it the much-coveted Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake. Instead, this installment will chart a different course, offering players an online multiplayer experience. Clearly, details are scarce for now. However, it does appear as though Project Resistance will be asymmetric, like Friday the 13th: The Game. This much can be gleaned from the Mr. X reveal near the end, where he stands, facing four regular characters.

Capcom has been teasing its plans for the future of Resident Evil for weeks, though only in the vaguest manner. It initially began with the company recruiting Resident Evil Ambassadors for secret game testing session in Japan. A week later, Resident Evil Ambassadors in the United States received similar invites. Evidently, these sessions involved this team-based survival game, Project Resistance.

With Project Resistance now partially unveiled, questions still linger about the franchise’s future. Is an eighth mainline Resident Evil installment actively in the works at Capcom? Should fans continue to hold out hope for a Resident Evil 3 remake in the same vein as Resident Evil 2‘s recent rerelease? Given the success of both RE7 and the RE2 remake, it would be more surprising if Capcom wasn’t planning to develop such projects.

Tokyo Game Show 2019 will kick off on September 12th and come to a close a few days later on September 15th.

[Source: Capcom]