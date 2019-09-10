PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 10, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

September’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

1979 Revolution: Black Friday and Blindfold Bundle ($13.99/PS+ $9.99)

Battlewake ($25.49)

Spice and Wolf VR ($24.99)

PS4 Demos

eFootball PES 2020

NBA 2K20

PS4 Games

Apocalipsis: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil ($4.99)

Arcade Archives Vigilante ($7.99)

Blasphemous ($22.49)

Caravan Stories (Free to Play)

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition ($39.99)

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition ($4.79)

eFootball PES 2020 ($59.99)

eFootball PES 2020 LEGEND EDITION ($79.99)

Elea – Deluxe Edition ($14.99/PS+ $10.49)

Flowers Are Dead ($19.99)

Greedfall ($49.99)

Hero Express ($4.99)

Jigsaw Jen ($4.99)

MHW:Iceborne Master Edition (with early purchase bonus) ($59.99)

MHW:I Master Edition Digital Deluxe (w/ early purchase bonus) ($69.99)

Mini Metro ($9.99)

NBA 2K20 ($59.99)

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe ($79.99)

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition ($99.99)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Founder’s Edition ($29.99)

River City Girls ($29.99)

Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands ($9.99)

Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection ($49.99)

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series ($49.99

Throne Quest Deluxe ($5.99)

Truck Racing Championship ($59.99)

WRC 8 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship ($59.99)

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship ($49.99)

PS Vita Games

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition ($39.99)

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition ($4.79)

