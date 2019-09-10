This year has been rather quiet, when it comes to The Last of Us Part II information. Apart from a slew of speculative release dates and the like, nothing of note has surfaced about the hotly-anticipated sequel. In the coming weeks, however, fans may finally be treated to new details. This is according to a newly announced media event that will take place on September 24th, two days ahead of The Last of Us‘ in-universe Outbreak Day.

In a recent Twitter post, The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley showed a message he received from Sony and Naughty Dog. It invited press to an upcoming media event in Los Angeles, California, but offered no further information.

With TLoU’s Outbreak Day following the event on September 26th, it seems plausible that new information may reach the the public by the end of the month.

Fans are already speculating about what Outbreak Day could mean, regarding news for the sequel. General consensus suggests everyone has their fingers crossed for a release date announcement. A recent showing of gameplay during the GameStop Managers Conference 2019 also indicated Naughty Dog may soon unveil new footage. At the conference, according to reports, the studio demoed footage of stealth and the tactical use of Clickers. In addition, Troy Baker (Joel) was reportedly in attendance to deliver a brief talk. It is not known if or when the content shown at the GameStop Managers Conference will see the light of day publicly.

