Evidently, there remains plenty to learn about the open world featured in Cyberpunk 2077. Slowly but surely, CD Projekt Red is divulging more information. The latest bit of news concerns a new kind of mission type, developed specifically for Cyberpunk 2077: Street Stories. From the way CD Projekt describes these types of quests, it seems Street Stories may be an evolved iteration of The Witcher 3‘s Monster Contracts.

Senior Quest Designer Philipp Weber discussed the topic in a “Developer Spotlight” on CD Projekt Red’s Community Forums. In describing the differences between Main Quests, Side Quests, and Street Stories, Weber elaborated on what a Street Story will entail for the Cyberpunk 2077 experience.

Street Stories are the bread and butter of a street merc like V, a bit like monster hunting for a witcher like Geralt. These are the jobs that V gets from fixers like Dexter DeShawn, and doing these jobs gives V more street cred, so she gets a reputation around the city. These jobs can be very varied and of course also benefit a lot from our different playstyles, so there’s often many creative ways to solve them. Street Stories are designed and implemented by our Open World Team, so as a quest designer I’m actually really looking forward towards playing them myself, because I don’t know them as well as other quests in the game and I’ll be able to play them almost as any other player.

Despite Weber’s informative overview, there’s still uncertainty about what exactly Street Stories will involve. In The Witcher 3, Monster Contracts act as straightforward quest lines. Geralt picks up contracts at a notice board, finds the contract’s writer to get further details, then proceeds to track his creature. It would seem, then, Street Stories will follow a similar trajectory. Except, the key difference will likely be in V’s earning street cred having an after effect that Geralt never receives, particularly with regards to how other characters may respond to the character.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch early next year for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020.

[Source: CD Projekt RED Forums]