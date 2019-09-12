Since the game’s official announcement, Crystal Dynamics has somewhat made clear its plans to develop post-launch content for Marvel’s Avengers. Some of said content will include free DLC characters, though details on who will be added remains under lock and key. Regardless of which characters feature as DLC, there does exist one key concern. Will they play like reskinned versions of the game’s starting five Avengers? According to Crystal Dynamics Studio Head, Scot Amos, this is something fans need not worry about. Each character will feel wholly unique.

Amos addressed this in a recent interview with IGN. Instead of bringing in a character that plays similar to Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, or Iron Man, the development team wants to ensure each hero has their own abilities, skill sets, and so on. Amos told IGN,

We want to make sure it feels like, ‘Wow this is who this character should play like.’ So it’s not like, ‘Oh this is just a reskinned version of X, Y, Z.’ That wouldn’t be fun for us. There are so many unique purposes for each different Avenger, we don’t think about them as class and style. We say, ‘What’s great about this hero, what’s great about this character?’

The Crystal Dynamics boss also noted that in addition to their own playstyles, DLC heroes will enter into the picture with their own storylines, too.

We want it to feel like, I won’t mention a name, but this hero feels like…’Ah that’s the dream that I want for that character.’ Because if it starts feeling like reskins, that’s no fun. But the idea of having tons of skills and their own unique heroics and their own storylines. because remember [new heroes] come with storylines for what they’re doing in this world. So we need to make sure each hero feels unique as each hero, even the ones that add on past launch.

At present, the studio remains tightlipped about which characters will arrive at a later date, though both Hawkeye and Ant-Man have been teased to a degree. Another lingering question concerns the number of DLC characters Marvel’s Avengers post-launch plans will include. As the game’s May 2020 release date draws near, these details should become much more clear.

In recent weeks, Captain America has received plenty of attention, despite his apparent death in the game’s intro sequence. His character profile was recently shown off in a quick video, and a breakdown of his combat abilities hit the web. Additionally, Crystal Dynamics detailed the game’s special skill system, dubbed Heroics, using Cap as an example.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on May 15, 2020.

[Source: IGN]