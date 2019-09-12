More Street Fighter V Arcade Edition content is coming, this time in the form of two new costumes for Kage and Balrog. Starting on September 27, 2019, an Asura costume from the action game Asura’s Wrath will become available in Extra Battle for Kage. In addition, Balrog will be getting a new No Escape boxing costume, complete with boxing gloves, shorts, and boots. Balrog’s costume will be available in Fighting Chance starting on September 17th.

Check out the tweets from the official Street Fighter Twitter page below to see the new content. Here’s what Kage looks like dressed as Asura:

Fighting a 12,000-year-old demigod can be a huge time commitment. Just ask Akuma. That’s why Kage has opted for an Asura costume rather than an angry challenge. Will the Vajra Asura mesh well with the Satsui no Hado? Find out when this costume hits Extra Battle from Sept 27th. pic.twitter.com/VoQjZHi2IA — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 12, 2019

And here’s Balrog in his new No Escape costume:

Balrog may’ve been banned from professional boxing, but he still looks ring ready with the gloves, shorts & boots that make up his all-new No Escape costume. Go for rough, tough & buff when these city duds appear in Fighting Chance starting Sept 17th. pic.twitter.com/f2Jy3Twn3g — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) September 11, 2019

Since Capcom doesn’t show any signs of releasing a new Asura’s Wrath game, playing with the Asura costume in Street Fighter V might be the next best thing. Although, we won’t rule out a new entry just yet, as stranger things have happened.

Also, don’t forget to get the new Halloween-themed costumes for E. Honda and Poison starting on September 17th. There’s a new spooky stage for you to purchase too. Street Fighter V has content planned until at least 2020, so we’ll keep you updated with more updates as they become available.

[Source: Twitter]