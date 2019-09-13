In May of this year, Prime 1 Studio unveiled its Devil May Cry 5 and God of War statues. In the several months since then, only the latter has received regular updates. It’s Dante’s turn for the limelight now, as the DMC5 figure from Prime 1 Studio is currently up for preorder online.

The high-end collectible will launch with two versions. The Ultimate Premium Masterline Devil May Cry 5 Dante costs $899. Meanwhile, the Ultimate Premium Masterline Devil May Cry 5 Dante Deluxe Version will cost customers more at $1,149. The key difference between the two is that the Deluxe Dante carries the Devil Sword, as well as a few other exclusive accessories. At the time of writing, neither figure has a set release date. However, both are expected to begin shipping sometime between September 2020 and January 2021.

The product specifications for each statue are listed below.

Standard Version:

Statue Size approx. 29 inches tall with Rebellion & Coyote-A equipped



[H:74.3cm W:50.2cm D:52.2cm]

Statue Size approx. 25 inches tall with Ebony & Ivory equipped and Rebellion on his back [H:63.3cm W:52.2cm D:44.8cm]

One (1) designed demon tree Qliphoth theme base

Three (3) interchangeable left hands (Open Hand/Ebony /Coyote-A)

Two (2) interchangeable right hands (Rebellion/ Ivory)

Rebellion on Dante’s back (while holding Ebony & Ivory)

Deluxe Version:

Statue Size approx. 32 inches tall with Devil Sword Dante [H:80.2cm W:50.2cm D:38cm] Statue Size approx. 29 inches tall with Rebellion & Coyote-A equipped



[H:74.3cm W:50.2cm D:52.2cm]

Statue Size approx. 25 inches tall with Ebony & Ivory equipped and Rebellion on his back [H:63.3cm W:52.2cm D:44.8cm] Statue Size approx. 25 inches tall with Kalina Ann & Coyote-A equipped



[H:63.8cm W:50.3cm D:52.2cm]

One (1) Red Orb with stand

One (1) designed demon tree Qliphoth theme base

Rebellion on Dante’s back (while holding Ebony & Ivory)

Three (3) interchangeable left hands (Open Hand/Ebony /Coyote-A)

Five (5) interchangeable right hands (Rebellion/lvory/Kalina Ann/Sparda/Devil Sword Dante)

For a close look at the Dante figures, check out the image gallery below:

Devil May Cry 5 Statue of Dante from Prime 1 Studio is Up for Preorder

During Tokyo Game Show, Prime 1 Studio also unveiled two Death Stranding statues, one of Norman Reedus’ character Sam, with the other depicting Mads Mikkelsen’s Cliff. Like all of Prime 1 Studio’s work, these figures are stunning. Unfortunately, details on their prices and release dates currently remain unknown.

[Source: Prime 1 Studio via The Toyark]