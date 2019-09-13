In August 2019, 11 Bit Studios finally announced that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can expect to get their hands on Frostpunk early in October. Console gamers now have another version of the survival experience to look forward to with the unveiling of the Signature Edition.

Teaming with indie publisher Merge Games (VR Ping Pong Pro), 11 Bit Studios will launch a Signature Edition of Frostpunk on consoles sometime later in October. This version of the game costs $44.99 and is currently available to preorder on Signature Edition Games’ official website.

Part of the UK-based Merge Games, Signature Edition Games produces high quality collector’s packages for indie games. Each collector’s edition comes packaged in a special box and can be shipped worldwide. In the past, Signature Edition Games has also launched collector’s editions for the likes of Dead Cells, Aragami, Darkest Dungeon, and several other indie-developed experiences.

In Frostpunk’s Signature Edition, purchasers will receive an art book, physical copy of the game’s soundtrack, and more. Below is a complete list of every item featured in the Signature Edition:

Region free copy of Frostpunk

Hardcover artbook

CD soundtrack

‘Order’ enamel pin

‘Faith’ enamel pin

Digitally printed signed artwork

For the Frostpunk: Console Edition, PS4 and Xbox One players will receive everything PC players have experienced. This includes free updates, such as The Fall of Winterhome scenario. The game’s extra difficulty modes, balance improvements, and additional customization options will also come packed into the console version.

In Frostpunk, players adopt the role of ruler of Earth’s last civilization in a post-apocalyptic and frozen wasteland. Survival counts as the first and foremost task, meaning every single decision matters. For this city-building, society-simulator, the typical survival-strategy experience is taken to a whole new level.

Frostpunk: Console Edition will come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One early next month on October 11th. The game’s Signature Edition is expected to begin shipping on an unspecified date later in October.

[Source: Merge Games via Gamasutra]