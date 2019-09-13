Monster Hunter: World’s massive Iceborne expansion is out, sending players to the chilly land of Hoarfrost Reach to face even more deadly creatures. On October 10, 2019, players will be treated to the expansion’s first update, which will add a classic monster to the mix known as Rajang. This beast originally debuted in Monster Hunter Freedom 2 for the PSP in 2007 and will be making its triumphant return to the series this October.

That’s all we know about the expansion’s first update, as Capcom hasn’t divulged much more information. What we do know is that Rajang will be a tough foe to take down, so you’ll need to strategize with your team and come equipped with the right items to emerge victorious. Rajang is an aggressive ape creature complete with giant horns on its head and a bad attitude. Watch out when it becomes enraged and its fur starts to glow, because that’s when things will really start to get tough.

October’s update will be free for anyone who owns the Monster Hunter: World Iceborne expansion. We’ll keep you posted with the rest of the update’s contents when Capcom reveals more information.

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne is already a huge success for Capcom, reaching 2.5 million units shipped within its first week of release. That’s an impressive number, especially for an expansion. We also learned that the base game has surpassed 13 million units sold, making it Capcom’s best-selling game ever. The Monster Hunter franchise currently sits at a 58 million units sold across all games.

Capcom will likely continue to support Monster Hunter: World and its Iceborne expansion for the foreseeable future. It’s also very possible that Capcom is already thinking about a new game in the series, although nothing has been confirmed.

Have you tried Monster Hunter: World Iceborne? Are you excited for its first update on October 10th? Let us know!

[Source: GameSpot]