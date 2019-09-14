As “breathtaking” as Keanu Reeves is, you won’t be able to romance his character in Cyberpunk 2077. This unfortunate news was revealed by Level Designer, Max Pears, during an interview with Video Games Chronicle at the Tokyo Game Show 2019.

“Keanu plays a crucial role in the game, but as for the option to romance him, I don’t believe you can,” said Pears.

Speaking of romance, Cyberpunk 2077 will feature fully nude sex scenes. We already know that the game will drop gender options in favor of allowing players to fully customize their characters by picking and choosing what features they want. However, your character’s genitals will be determined by the body type you choose.

“We have the body type that you select and then the genitals will be determined by that,” explained Pears. “You can have a male or female voice with either body, but the genitals are defined by the body.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pears said that allowing players to mix and match features and get the representation that they want is in line with the Cyberpunk genre as it asks “deep questions about what it means to be human.”

“Having that customization match how you feel is your representation of how you feel…it’s important for us and it’s important to the lore of this world too,” he added. “One of the things we’ve done to make sure the game addresses things a certain way is a lot of the time NPCs are just going to refer to you as V, because you won’t be able to choose your name. That way it helps people know that it’s their character that’s being spoken to and also however you’ve envisioned your V, that’s still your V.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, 2020.

[Source: VGC]

