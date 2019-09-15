Infinity Ward announced yesterday that it has decided to turn on the minimap in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta in light of player feedback. The lack of a minimap became quite a contentious issue, with many noting that it encouraged camping and slowed gameplay down.

The only caveat is that the minimap doesn’t display enemy fire.

“We’ve been reading through your comments not only about the map itself, but also the compass and other UI elements on screen,” wrote Infinity Ward while recapping day three of the beta. “Reading your feedback has brought up some very insightful conversations here at the studio, so again, thank you. Tomorrow (Sunday), we’ll be turning off outlines that exist on your teammates within the world. We’d love to hear your thoughts on this combination, so please keep your suggestions and feedback rolling in throughout the weekend.”

Here’s what’s being added during day four, September 15th:

Maps/Modes:

TDM: Azhir Cave (Day), Hackney Yard (Day), Gun Runner

DOM: Azhir Cave (Day), Hackney Yard (Day), Gun Runner

HQ: Azhir Cave (Day), Hackney Yard (Day), Gun Runner

HQ: 10v10 Grazna Raid

DOM: 10v10 Grazna Raid

Playlists:

Featured Playlist: Realism – Azhir Cave (Day), Hackney Yard (Day), Gun Runner- TDM

Featured Playlist: 2v2 Gunfight – King, Pine, Stack

Additional Intel:

Minimap is now on (will not display enemy fire)

Teammate outlines will be turned off

The current beta is free for all PlayStation 4 players and ends on Monday, September 16th. From September 19th to 20th, Modern Warfare will be available via early access on all platforms. Finally, an open beta test for all platforms will take place next weekend, September 21st to 23rd.

The full game will release on October 25, 2019.

[Source: Reddit]