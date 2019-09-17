MediEvil Remake Has Gone Gold Ahead of Its October Release

We have good news for MediEvil fans! The upcoming MediEvil remake has gone gold, which means it’s ready for printing and certification. The remake’s developer Other Ocean tweeted out an image of a disc, making the announcement. This also means MediEvil is on schedule for its October release. You can check out Other Ocean’s tweet below:

The upcoming remake is a total overhaul of the original PlayStation game, which released in October of 1998. It will be very much in the same vein as the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy or Spyro Reignited Trilogy. MediEvil is an action-adventure hack and slash game, with a spooky aesthetic, reminiscent of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The game also features platforming segments, as well as an emphasis on exploration and puzzle-solving.

The story follows the undead protagonist Sir Daniel Fortesque, who is revived after an evil sorcerer cast a spell across the land to awaken a powerful army. It’s up to Daniel to save the land from the evil army and stop the evil sorcerer from causing any more damage. It’s a simple story—one that’s very much of its time back in 1998.

One of the biggest improvements to the remake are its visuals, which you’ll notice have been redone with 4K in mind. The lighting has been improved, along with particle effects along with other visual enhancements. In addition to that, gameplay improvements have been implemented as well.

Perhaps if the upcoming remake is successful enough, we’ll eventually see a remake of MediEvil 2, which originally released for PlayStation in 2000, though without any official word, that’s complete wishful thinking on our part. You won’t have to wait much longer for the remake. It releases on October 25, 2019 for only $29.99.

Are you excited for the MediEvil remake? Would you like to see its sequel redone in the same style? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]