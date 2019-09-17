The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III will arrive in Europe and North America in October for the PlayStation 4. Those interested in giving the game a trial run before spending any money are in luck. A demo for the title has arrived in Western territories on the PlayStation Store and is available to download free of charge. At the time of writing, the demo is only live in European regions, such as France, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom. However, North American PS4 owners could expect the trial to hit the PS Store in their region sometime later today.

According to the listing on the UK PlayStation Store, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III demo will clock in at approximately 13GB. In the demo, players will experience the prologue section of the game, and can transfer their save into the full experience should they so choose. Because the demo won’t allow players to unlock any trophies, there are a few steps those who participate in the demo should take.

To earn the title’s prologue trophies at launch when transferring the trial save, the PS Store listing suggests the following:

1) Create a save in the demo right before its end boss.

2) Transfer that save to the full game.

3) Defeat the boss in the full game to acquire the trophy.

Rean Schwarzer, the franchise’s protagonist, takes on a new role in this upcoming entry. Having graduated from the Military Academy, Rean now serves as an instructor in Thors Branch Campus. The new academy aims to prepare students for an unknown future, a future threatened by what Rean believes to be a “dark plot.”

NIS America will release The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III next month for the PS4 on October 22nd in European and North American territories.

[Source: PlayStation Store via Gematsu]