Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville might not officially launch worldwide until October 18, 2019, but for the preceding six weeks, players can jump into what PopCap and EA are calling the Founder’s Edition of the game. Rolling out slowly leading up to the big launch, Founders can get the game for $29.99 (a discount off the launch price of $39.99) and start playing right away. Week 3’s new content adds a few new modes to the game.

There aren’t any new PvE patrol areas this time around (you’ll have to wait for Week 4 for another one of those), but there’s plenty more to do inside the multiplayer portal. Tired of playing the same modes over and over again? Mix Modes randomizes game modes and settings, letting players play Gnome Bomb, Vanquish Confirmed, and Suburbination. Ops Modes (Garden Ops for Plants, Graveyard Ops for Zombies) are cooperative wave-based modes, defending a central point increasingly difficult waves of AI enemies, occasionally broken up by challenges and boss encounters.

This week’s Founder’s Edition reward isn’t a new cosmetic for a character, but a bubbly surprise for your victory slab (the thing that says your PSN/Gamertag/username when you eliminate an enemy). The Dave Bubbles Victory Slab catches Crazy Dave in the tub and will let players know that you were there in the early weeks of Battle for Neighborville. Purchase of the Founder’s Edition is only available until September 30 at 9 am Pacific. You’ll need to purchase it before then if you want to join in ahead of the worldwide launch on October 18.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Founder’s Edition Week 3 Update

Rub-a-dubbin’ Rewards

You’re really going to clean up with this week’s reward! Founding Neighbors who log in by next Monday, September 23 will receive the exclusive Dave Bubbles Victory Slab. Head over to Rux’s Emporium in the game to pick your reward and make sure every vanquish is squeaky clean.

Mix It up in Multiplayer

This week we’re mixing things up with Mix Modes, which enable random game modes and settings, such as:

Gnome Bomb: Find the Gnome Bomb and use it to destroy your opponents' gardens or graveyards while preventing the other team from destroying yours. Kaboom!

Suburbination: Get ready to suburbinate your foes as you capture and hold command posts, converting them to gardens or graveyards. The more posts you control and the longer you can hold them, the more points your team earns.

Vanquish Confirmed: Collect precious, shiny, glowing. . . sorry, where were we? Oh, right – Orbs! Collect Orbs by vanquishing opponents! Points are awarded based on how many delicious Orbs you collect and the first team to 100 points wins.

Fight Off Foes in Ops Mode

In Ops, you’ll battle waves of enemies with your own super vanquishing skills or by activating turrets around the map for additional defense. Each wave of enemies increases in difficulty as you progress. Plus, you’ll encounter bonus challenges and powerful bosses along the way. Good luck!

Cropping up Next Week

Send in the reinforcements in a multiplayer event using the six new characters to PvZ: Battle for Neighborville. Explore a fresh free-roam region and figure out what the zombies are up to inside Mount Steep. Plus, test your metal with an exclusive costume for Peashooter!

We’ve been playing a lot of Battle for Neighborville in the last couple of weeks and will have our impressions soon as additional content and modes are added to the Founder’s Edition. Quick preview though? If you liked the Garden Warfare games and want to see what Destiny’s influence could have on them, that’s a pretty good idea of what Neighborville is all about.

