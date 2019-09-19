Bandai Namco launched a Code Vein demo for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One early in September 2019. Not too long thereafter, the publisher teased plans for an update to the demo. The demo’s additional content now has a release date. PlayStation 4 players will see new content on September 20th.

News of the update’s release was shared on the official Code Vein Twitter account. With this new update, the Code Vein demo will add the challenging Tower of Sacrifice stage, as well as a cooperative multiplayer mode. In addition, Bandai Namco will allow players to carry over their customized characters from the demo to the main game when it launches.

Code Vein will place players in the role of a Revenant. The Earth is in ruin, all due to a mysterious catastrophe of some kind. As such, those who remain thrive on power and the drive to survive. The only way to obtain power is through a Revenant’s lost memories, however. But is the thirst for blood and the promise of untold dominance worth the cost of humanity? All of this and much more will be explored when Bandai Namco’s action title hits store shelves.

Code Vein will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One next week on September 27th. For more on Code Vein, check out the opening animation. The game’s four minute sequence debuted earlier this summer during Anime Expo 2019.

