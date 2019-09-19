Rockstar Games is offering steady support for Red Dead Online. While a recent update added three Specialist Roles, it seems to have brought something supernatural, along with them. That supernatural something may be zombies. According to a series of reports, fans have been spotting a number of zombies for at least the last week or so. Such sightings are fueling speculation about a much-wanted Undead Nightmare sequel.

Apparently, Reddit user xXVoluntaryeyeXx seemingly reported one of the first zombie sightings in Red Dead Online. The user posted a screenshot of a deceased woman with haunting white eyes and blue-tinged skin. She supposedly lies in a mass grave located in Armadillo. Not too long thereafter, Redditor limbojade posted a similar photo. This user stumbled across a different zombie-like woman, who, according to limbojade, blinked and “moved her mouth.” There are several of these screenshots floating around on the internet. One of the eerier photos appeared on Reddit earlier this week, featuring a “Zombie Lady” standing upright in a swamp area.

With Halloween just over a month away, these sightings could become more frequent. Still, this might be Rockstar Games having a bit of fun or a hint at an Undead Nightmare follow-up. There’s no way of knowing, especially since story DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t been confirmed.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in October 2018, and it continues to grow. In August 2019, Take-Two reported the title had shifted over 25 million units worldwide. Though not much time has passed, the prequel has probably added significantly to that tally since then.

The latest Red Dead entry is out now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: Reddit via GamesRadar]