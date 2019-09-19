When PlayStation Spain unveiled details about Madrid Games Week, which will begin on October 3rd, it said The Last of Us Part II would be one of the games that would appear. This supposed showing of the sequel mistakenly found its way onto the listing, however. According to Video Game Chronicle, the highly-anticipated Naughty Dog adventure will not receive a public showing at Madrid Games Week 2019.

In a statement made to the outlet, a PlayStation UK representative clarified that The Last of Us sequel will not be shown to the public in any capacity. Apparently, the game’s mention in the blog post was incidental; it’s since been corrected in an update to better reflect the upcoming event. Now the post doesn’t mention The Last of Us Part II at all.

Fans should not fret, however. There’s still plenty of TLoU love to go around. In just a few days on September 24th, Naughty Dog will host a media event in Los Angeles where attending press are expected to see a supposed three hours of content. Because the event has an embargo, reporters and influencers won’t immediately share information on what they might see. Hopefully, at least something a little substantive is posted online for eager fans.

While The Last of Us Part II may be absent from Madrid Games Week, attendees will have numerous experiences to sink their teeth into. Death Stranding will appear during the event, as will the MediEvil remake, Nioh 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. Those who attend the show will also get to hands-on with Marvel’s Iron Man VR and a number of other PlayStation VR experiences.

The Last of Us Part II still lacks a release date. Fingers crossed this will change in just a few days’ time.

[Source: Video Game Chronicle]