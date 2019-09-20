Outer Wilds, not to be confused with The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, may be considered by some to be one of 2019’s gems. The open-world exploration title launched in May and was quite acclaimed. Gorgeous art? Check. Time-loop shenanigans? Check. Unfortunately, the game only released for the PC and Xbox One earlier in the year. However, a Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee leak suggests a PlayStation 4 version could very well be on the way.

While the Korean rating was found by Gematsu, there is no concrete information about any possible PlayStation 4 version. Annapurna Interactive, its publisher, and Mobius Digital, its developer, haven’t spoken about the game appearing outside of the PC or Xbox ecosystem in the past.

If Outer Wilds does eventually find its way to the PlayStation 4, fans of the system may have a lot to look forward to. In the Mobius Digital adventure, players assume the role of an Outer Wilds Ventures recruit. The space program was designed with one goal in mind–explore the mysteries of a “constantly evolving solar system.” In this solar system, there’s an odd time-loop. At every 22-minute interval, a neighboring sun explodes. When the supernova happens, the player character dies instantly.

Of course, this isn’t the end of the road. The player returns after each supernova and is left to try and survive another 22-minute cycle. During that span of time, the objective is to search for clues that will aid in better understanding this phenomenon. Hopefully, the outcome may eventually change.

Outer Wilds launched for the PC and Xbox One in May 2019 to generally positive reviews. Many applauded the incredibly unique journey it allowed players to embark on, as well as the ways in which the open-world can be engaged.

[Source: Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee via Gematsu]