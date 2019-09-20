Now is a great time to jump aboard the PSVR train, especially since it has a steadily growing library. In Europe, Sony will have you covered with a PSVR bundle of Mega proportions. This fall will see the release of the PlayStation VR Mega Pack, featuring the PSVR headset, a PlayStation camera, and download codes for PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Resident Evil 7, and Everybody’s Golf VR. Phew, that’s a lot! Those are some of the platform’s quintessential games, so you’ll be off to a great start if you pick one up.

PlayStation VR Worlds is sort of a tech demo for PSVR with several shorter experiences included, along with the action-packed London Heist. These experiences are a way to enjoy the breadth of PSVR and are easy for newcomers to sink their teeth into.

As for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, the title says it all. You’ll have the entirety of the hit open world RPG at your fingertips, available in an even more immersive way, thanks to PSVR. Slay dragons, hone your skills, and complete quests across the land of Skyrim.

One of the most highly praised PSVR games is Astro Bot Rescue Mission, a game that takes accessible platforming and integrates it into the VR space. It’s not just a game with VR tacked on. Instead, the entire experience is built with the headset in mind, making you feel like you really have a presence in the world.

All of Resident Evil 7 can be played in PSVR. It might be a must-play for horror fans and, with Halloween around the corner, the time is right for this one.

Finally, rounding things out is Everybody’s Golf VR. Taking the assets and the weird humor of the original Everybody’s Golf, the VR version sends you to the course to get a hole-in-one. It can be played in short bursts or, if you’re a serious golfer, you can partake in the longer 18-hole courses.

Sadly, no North American release has been announced. But, people in Europe can keep an eye out for it this fall.

