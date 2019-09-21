Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta players have reported that the they’re able to cross-save their progress across all platforms. So far, Activision has only officially announced cross-play support but has yet to confirm that Modern Warfare will support cross-progression at launch.

According to Charlie INTEL, Activision previously said that it was “looking into” cross-progression saves, however, players who have their PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, and Battle.net accounts linked to the same Call of Duty account can see their beta progression saved across all platforms.

Activision and Infinity Ward have yet to comment on the reports.

Speaking of the beta, Modern Warfare is undergoing a cross-play open beta test this weekend. Here’s what was added during day two:

6v6 Gun Runner

6v6 Grazna Raid

6v6 Hackney Yard (Day, Night)

6v6 Azhir Cave (Day, Night)

10v10 Grazna Raid

Game Mode Filter: TDM (Team Deathmatch)

Game Mode Filter: HQ (Headquarters)

Game Mode Filter: Dom (Domination

Game Mode Filter: 10v10 Dom (Domination)

Game Mode Filter: 10v10 HQ (Headquarters)

Featured Playlist: NVG (Hackney Yard, Azhir Cave)

Featured Playlist: Cyber Attack

Over on Reddit, Infinity Ward confirmed reports of PC players being unable to chat with console players, and said that it’s working to resolve the issue. The studio is also monitoring feedback on inconsistent spawning on some maps alongside lighting and exposure issues. Fixes have yet to be deployed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s open beta ends on Monday, September 23rd. The full game will release on October 25th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Charlie INTEL, Reddit]