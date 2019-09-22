Blue Isle Studios has announced that its online sandbox role-playing game, Citadel: Forged With Fire, will now release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 1, 2019. The game, which is currently in early access on Steam, was originally set to release on October 11th.

The developer didn’t release an official statement explaining the delay. In fact, the news itself came via the trailer below rather than a statement. Regardless, the game’s looking good so a little bit of delay to polish and fine-tune the experience on consoles certainly doesn’t hurt.

Citadel: Forged With Fire puts players in the shoes of an amateur sorcerer still learning the art of magic. Their goal is to enter the dangerous world of Ignus and make a name for themselves among the land’s ruling elite.

An official overview is as follows:

Citadel: Forged With Fire is a massive online sandbox RPG with elements of magic, spellcasting and inter-kingdom conflict. As a newly minted apprentice of the magic arts, you will set off to investigate the dangerous world of Ignus. Your goal: create a name for yourself and achieve notoriety and power among the land’s ruling Houses. You have complete freedom to pursue your own destiny; hatch plots of trickery and deceit to ascend the ranks among allies and enemies, become an infamous hunter of other players, build massive and unique castles, tame mighty beasts to do your bidding, and visit uncharted territories to unravel their rich and intriguing history. The path to ultimate power and influence is yours to choose.

Any of our readers looking forward to Citadel: Forged With Fire?