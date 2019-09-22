Back in July, Death Stranding developer Hideo Kojima briefly revealed that he was originally recommended Keanu Reeves for Mads Mikkelsen’s role in the upcoming title but he chose to offer the role to Mads instead.

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Kojima shed more light on why he chose Mads, and spoke of his admiration for Keanu, who he said he shares a lot in common with. He revealed that he did consider offering the role to Keanu at one point, and had multiple people encouraging him to do so.

Keanu is a great guy. I have a close friend, Nicolas Refn, he introduced me to Mads and I made an offer to Mads to be in the game. I went to Denmark and talked to Nicolas again before I gave the offer to Mads, and I said I met Mads a couple of times but I really wanted to reconfirm with Nicolas that I really should work with Mads. Nicolas said, ‘I made Mads grow. He’s great, but the best guy is Keanu,’ and he was doing Neon Demon at that time. So he was trying to persuade me to use Keanu, and I thought maybe I will change from Mads to Keanu. We were having this dinner, and there was this chef, and I called the chef and told him that I’m thinking of using Mads, and asked what he thought. Even the chef said maybe Keanu is better, even though he liked Mads a lot. But I did write the character for Mads, imagining him, so I am very happy that I offered it to Mads in the end.

Kojima reiterated that he really likes Keanu and would like to work with him in the future.

Death Stranding will release on November 8th for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: GameSpot]

