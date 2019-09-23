Borderlands 3 may have just hit stores, but pricey merchandise is already making its way out of the woodwork. For $300, fans will be able to bring home a high-end statue of Tyreen Calypso, one of the game’s big bads. Preorders are live for the 14.5 inch tall figurine on Chronicle Collectibles’ website. The Tyreen statue is set to begin shipping in the final quarter of 2020. Payment plans are in place for those who may want to pay in installments.

Made of polyresin, the highly-detailed figurine stands atop a “polyresin environmental base,” designed to look like scrap metal. The full product specifications from Chronicle Collectibles are listed below:

Based on the Borderlands 3 character

Polyresin statue

Polyresin environmental base

Painted to match the hand-inked style of Borderlands 3 characters

Dimensions: 11.25 in (W) x 5.75 in (D) x 14.5 in (H)

Will likely expect your fanatical devotion

For a closer look at Tyreen’s statue, check out the following photos, courtesy of The Toyark:

At present, it is not known whether the other half of the Calypso Twins, Troy, will also be immortalized as a statue. Regardless, players can see plenty of both villains in Borderlands 3. Based on how well the title is performing on the market, the game has already made quite the splash. According to 2K Games, Borderlands 3 sold over five million copies after being available for five days, making it the fastest-selling title in publisher history.

Gearbox Software’s Borderlands entry is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. In October, fans will gain access to a free Halloween-themed update, Bloody Harvest. The limited time event will add a new area, a boss battle, spooky enemies, and a host of new gear and cosmetic items to the experience. Suffice it to say, players will have much to sink their teeth into.

[Source: Chronicle Collectibles via The Toyark]