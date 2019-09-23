Thanks to the work of PC data miners, we might know the full list of maps included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Twitter user DontBodyYaSelf tweeted out an image of a memory dump from the game’s files after the recent beta, and it has a lot of information. Even more exciting is that the list features classic maps from other Modern Warfare games, including Shipment, Rust, and Terminal.

You can check out the tweet below:

The full list pulled from the files can be seen here:

Dominion

Airfield Test

Aniyah Palace

Aniyah Tac

Breakneck (Mayday)

Azhir Cave (Night)

Azhir Cave

Crash2

Dam

Deadzone

Desert Grounded

Scorch

Dome (Genesis)

Downtown (Varskaya District)

Euphrates Bridge

Fallen (Throwback)

Faridah

Farms2 (Smetna Farms)

Frontier

Geneva (Renaissance)

Gulag

Hackney Yard

Hackney Yard (Night)

Hosptial

Layover

Lumber

Cargo

Hill

Hook

King Day

King Night

Docks

Pine

Showers

Speedball

Stack

Malyshev

Metropolis (Precinct)

Milbase 1

Milbase 2

Neon

Genesis Holiday

Oasis

Parkour (Breakout)

Petrogad

Piccadilly

Port 2

Noir

Prison

Proto (Frost)

Quarry (Crusher)

karst River Quarry

grazna raid

Retaliation

Skydock

Gun Runner

Gun Runner (Night)

Rivne

Rust

Shipment

Shipment (Night)

Skyway (Terminal)

Slums

Spear

Spear (Night)

Speed

Stadium

Sub Base

Super

Syrkistan

Takedown

Torez

Transit

TV Station

March

It’s worth noting that the mention of each map doesn’t necessarily confirm its existence in the game. Although, seeing the inclusion of classic maps is a sign that they could make an appearance. Twitter user TheGamingRevolution posted an image of a loading screen featuring the Rust map, giving more evidence to suggest it will be included. You can see the image below:

Rust in Modern Warfare pic.twitter.com/V99yyAD5s9 — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevoYT) September 20, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see if information found in the data mine turns out to be true, but for now, you can preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare through Amazon. It will release for PS4 on October 25, 2019.

What do you make of the list of maps? Think we’ll see the return of classic maps in Modern Warfare? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter via MP1st]

