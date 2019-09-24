Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is on the horizon, Activision and Treyarch have one final Operation in store for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The latest Black Ops 4 update adds Operation Dark Divide, which includes a slew of new features for you to enjoy, including tanks in the game’s Blackout mode, new weapons, and the final chapter of Zombies called Tag der Toten. This final operation has a superhero theme, with the main focus of “creating the ultimate battle between good and evil,” according to Treyarch’s co-studio head Dan Bunting.

Operation Dark Divide is a sizable update and brings tanks in the game’s Blackout battle royale mode. These giant vehicles support two players and feature high powered weapons to stomp out the competition. You’ll also find new weapons like the Savage Impaler and Winter’s Fury, both of which are from the Zombies universe.

Aside from new Blackout features, players will be able to enjoy new Black Market gear, including 50 tiers of loot, like superhero-themed outfits, and other useful items like the AN94 Assault rifle.

One of the most notable new additions is the inclusion of the Tag der Toten Zombies adventure. This will take you through the Aether storyline, focusing on the Victis Crew after they’re transported to a frozen Siberian wasteland. But that’s not all coming to Zombies. Two new Elixers are available including the Secret shopper, which allows you to buy ammo from any wall-buy location, and the Power Vacuum, an item that increases the drop rate of all power ups. Plus, you’ll see the new Blaze Phase perk that turns you into a powerful fireball, allowing you to charge into enemies to cause fire damage.

Finally, the update introduces Lair, a new multiplayer map, set on a deadly volcanic island. Plus, a reimagined version of the classic Launch map from the original Black Ops will be making an appearance, as well.

All this and more can be found in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s latest update Operation Dark Divide. It’s available to download on PS4 right now. Will you be jumping back in for one final hurrah in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Operation Dark Divide? Let us know!

[Source: Activision]