Recently, Ubisoft outlined its plans for Ghost Recon: Breakpoint’s Year 1 of post-launch content. The reasonably extensive rundown featured one key bit of information that seems rather curious. Breakpoint will not launch with AI companions in place. Instead, the feature will arrive months after the game’s release.

In a post on Breakpoint’s website, developers from Ubisoft Paris noted the following about AI companions, “We’re still working on the AI Teammate implementation, and we’ll have more to share with you later in Year 1. Keep an eye out for updates along the way!” Unfortunately, this is the only detail offered on the matter. Will those who play Ghost Recon: Breakpoint solo at release need to rely solely on the drone? That may indeed be the case.

During Breakpoint’s announcement, developers explained AI squad mates from Wildlands were out of the picture. Solo players would instead use a drone with Sync Shot as a crux if necessary. Following disappointment from the community, the development team decided to reimplement the squad feature for single-player, announcing its return during E3. However, little was said about this change of heart. Given what’s now known about AI teammates, it’s no wonder Ubisoft has kept quiet on the topic for so long. With the feature launching “later in Year 1,” it seems reasonable to assume Ubisoft Paris is rebuilding AI companions from the ground up just for Breakpoint.

A Ghost Recon: Breakpoint open beta is on the way, which will go live for everyone on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 26th. The full game launches early next month on October 4th.

[Source: Ubisoft]